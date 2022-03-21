Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Up 5.6%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.86. 2,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 550,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLI. StockNews.com raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.
The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.
About Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)
HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.
