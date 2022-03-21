Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Up 5.6%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.86. 2,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 550,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLI. StockNews.com raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

