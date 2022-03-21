HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider David Bower Acquires 22 Shares

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) insider David Bower acquired 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.65) per share, for a total transaction of £146.30 ($190.25).

David Bower also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HomeServe alerts:

On Monday, February 21st, David Bower acquired 21 shares of HomeServe stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 723 ($9.40) per share, for a total transaction of £151.83 ($197.44).

LON:HSV traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Monday, reaching GBX 676.50 ($8.80). 1,189,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,528. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 725.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 833.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38. HomeServe plc has a 1-year low of GBX 578.33 ($7.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,218 ($15.84).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.08) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.26) to GBX 810 ($10.53) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.51) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,261.89 ($16.41).

About HomeServe (Get Rating)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.