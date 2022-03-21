HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider David Bower Acquires 22 Shares

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) insider David Bower acquired 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.65) per share, for a total transaction of £146.30 ($190.25).
David Bower also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 21st, David Bower acquired 21 shares of HomeServe stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 723 ($9.40) per share, for a total transaction of £151.83 ($197.44).
LON:HSV traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Monday, reaching GBX 676.50 ($8.80). 1,189,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,528. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 725.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 833.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38. HomeServe plc has a 1-year low of GBX 578.33 ($7.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,218 ($15.84).
About HomeServe (Get Rating)
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.
