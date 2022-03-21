Horizon Protocol Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0510 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $85,893.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045776 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.66 or 0.07079033 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,956.72 or 1.00023352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00041216 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.