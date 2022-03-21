Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $291.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $283.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $302.58 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $265.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $20.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.67. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 256,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 84.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 139,870 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 78.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 240,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 105,576 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

