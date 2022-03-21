Howard John Mayson Sells 2,200 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Stock

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE OVV traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.31. The stock had a trading volume of 429,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,340. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -35.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.1% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OVV shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.96.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

