HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.020-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.380 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.86.

HP stock opened at $37.09 on Monday. HP has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,909 shares of company stock worth $6,937,612 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in HP by 117.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in HP by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in HP by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 94,322 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 60,848 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

