Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBG. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $82.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $87.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,851,000 after acquiring an additional 288,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,387,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after acquiring an additional 113,171 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,748 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,914,000 after acquiring an additional 464,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

