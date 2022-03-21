HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $700.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $850.00 to $700.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.35% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $739.04.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $491.73 on Monday. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $378.88 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $640.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 34,560 shares of company stock worth $17,136,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 9.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter worth $2,333,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in HubSpot by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.