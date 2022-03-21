Humanigen, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Humanigen in a report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.37). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humanigen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 6,582.73% and a negative return on equity of 4,882.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of HGEN stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $259.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Edward P. Jordan acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,059,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,140,310. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

