HUNT Trading 9.3% Higher This Week (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $88.23 million and approximately $10.52 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

