Hunting (LON:HTG) Hits New 12-Month High at $336.00

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 336 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 334 ($4.34), with a volume of 30288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 329 ($4.28).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.16) to GBX 200 ($2.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 280 ($3.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. dropped their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.16) to GBX 200 ($2.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 330 ($4.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 257 ($3.34).

The company has a market cap of £550.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 248.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 204.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Hunting’s payout ratio is -0.15%.

In other Hunting news, insider Bruce Ferguson bought 14,784 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £32,376.96 ($42,102.68).

Hunting Company Profile (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

