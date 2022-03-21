Huntington National Bank Acquires 2,319 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $31,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 24.1% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 738.2% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 47,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,672. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.74.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

