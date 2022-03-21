Huntington National Bank Acquires 6,351 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,738,000 after purchasing an additional 186,873 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,247,000 after purchasing an additional 250,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,266,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,560,000 after acquiring an additional 44,326 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPG traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.50. 81,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,741. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.68 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.05 and a 200 day moving average of $146.49.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 96.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.65.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

