Huntington National Bank Acquires 9,938 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.17% of M&T Bank worth $33,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after purchasing an additional 648,872 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 19.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,273,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,191,000 after purchasing an additional 205,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 33.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after purchasing an additional 317,822 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 34.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,247,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,237,000 after purchasing an additional 320,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 16.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,403,000 after purchasing an additional 169,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,809. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.66. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.89.

M&T Bank Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.