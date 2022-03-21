Huntington National Bank Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.00. 148,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,898,953. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

