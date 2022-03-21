Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,951,000 after acquiring an additional 752,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,782,000 after buying an additional 3,995,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,627,000 after buying an additional 355,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,828,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,041,000 after buying an additional 90,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,785,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,501,000 after purchasing an additional 228,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.72. 78,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.86. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $61.43 and a 1 year high of $74.60.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.