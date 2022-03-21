Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Exelon by 102.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

EXC traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $43.62. 550,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,686,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $44.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

