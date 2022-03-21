Huntington National Bank Buys 2,470 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,087. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.18. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $174.89 and a 1-year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

