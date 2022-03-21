Huntington National Bank Buys 5,277 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 4.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,857,000 after acquiring an additional 840,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Kroger by 22.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kroger by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,812,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,998,000 after acquiring an additional 71,348 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,381,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,712,000 after acquiring an additional 223,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

KR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.84. 358,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,429,981. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $62.58.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,032 shares of company stock worth $6,903,005 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.16.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

