Huntington National Bank Buys 7,280 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in EOG Resources by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $6.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.97. 197,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,357,296. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $122.50.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

