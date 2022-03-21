Huntington National Bank Buys 7,287 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $75,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,857,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $935.68.

Shares of TSLA traded up $14.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $919.74. The company had a trading volume of 893,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,133,340. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $897.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $937.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

