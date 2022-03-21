Huntington National Bank Decreases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,530 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in CSX by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,706,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.58. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

