Huntington National Bank Decreases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $36,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 465,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,961,000 after acquiring an additional 40,931 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 35.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.09.

NYSE SYK traded down $2.43 on Monday, reaching $264.91. 3,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $100.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $227.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.