Huntington National Bank Decreases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.15% of Cincinnati Financial worth $26,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after buying an additional 44,453 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CINF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $2.61 on Monday, reaching $130.55. 20,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,449. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $102.18 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.63 and a 200-day moving average of $119.21.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

