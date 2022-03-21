Huntington National Bank Decreases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $35,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Linde by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,398,000 after acquiring an additional 289,664 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Linde by 90.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,149 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 9.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 6.4% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $309.83. 61,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,745. The company has a market cap of $158.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $264.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

