Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,985 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $3.17 on Monday, reaching $222.08. The company had a trading volume of 91,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.80 and a 200-day moving average of $239.47. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $199.03 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Bank of America lowered their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.30.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

