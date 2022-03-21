Huntington National Bank Grows Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after acquiring an additional 539,896 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,735,000 after acquiring an additional 92,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,283,000 after acquiring an additional 85,768 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,428,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,249,000 after acquiring an additional 81,713 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

ROP traded down $7.27 on Monday, hitting $461.27. 7,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,675. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $391.02 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

