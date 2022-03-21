Huntington National Bank Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $26,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 45,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $192.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.44 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.21.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.