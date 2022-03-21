Huntington National Bank Has $2.28 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.81. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $71.34 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $579,762.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 585,233 shares of company stock worth $37,879,695 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

