Huntington National Bank Has $2.45 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $382.30. 5,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,626. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.42 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $382.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.05.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

