Huntington National Bank Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,775 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 956.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,451,000 after buying an additional 951,276 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,539,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,656,000 after buying an additional 619,205 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,002,000 after buying an additional 520,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 369.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 570,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,937,000 after buying an additional 448,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.41. 76,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,625. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.86. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

