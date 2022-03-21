Huntington National Bank Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,001 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of eBay by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,239 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in eBay by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 140,260 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.92.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.10. 289,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,636,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.46. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

