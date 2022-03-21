Huntington National Bank Has $67.89 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $67,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,746,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.78. 219,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,177,447. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $159.44. The company has a market cap of $282.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

