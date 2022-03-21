Huntington National Bank Lowers Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,176 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 131,399 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $30,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,075,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.19. 256,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,937,468. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.37 and its 200 day moving average is $141.32. The stock has a market cap of $117.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.14 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

