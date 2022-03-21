Huntington National Bank Lowers Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,441 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 7.1% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.47. The company had a trading volume of 29,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,349. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.44 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.82.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.