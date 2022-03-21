Huntington National Bank Purchases 1,646 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $3,426,420.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total value of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,006 shares of company stock worth $19,057,084. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.12. The company had a trading volume of 25,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,194. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.62. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $153.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.86.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

