Huntington National Bank Purchases 25,979 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,979 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,822,494. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.07. The company has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.49 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

