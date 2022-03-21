Huntington National Bank Purchases 38,731 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,731 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $34,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 516,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,010 shares of company stock worth $30,079,577 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

KO traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.48. 587,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,721,307. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $262.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

