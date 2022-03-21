Huntington National Bank Purchases 4,286 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,742,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Booking by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Booking by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,720.81.

Booking stock traded down $32.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,153.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,857. The stock has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,341.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,362.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

