Huntington National Bank Purchases 989 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Charter Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $1,964,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR traded down $12.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $565.27. The stock had a trading volume of 37,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,194. The firm has a market cap of $101.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $545.33 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $586.93 and its 200 day moving average is $657.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $748.79.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

