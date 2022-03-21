Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $3.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $244.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,142. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $222.50 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.97 and its 200 day moving average is $271.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.