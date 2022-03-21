Huntington National Bank Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $441,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.8% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.2% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 63.5% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,508. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average of $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.