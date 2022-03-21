Huntington National Bank Reduces Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $34,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $843,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $7.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $682.26. The company had a trading volume of 16,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,274. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $664.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $649.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $480.38 and a one year high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

