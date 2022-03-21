Huntington National Bank Sells 203,530 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,530 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,757 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 314,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,916,000 after purchasing an additional 88,257 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.80. 232,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,704,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.15.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

