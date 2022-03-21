Huntington National Bank Sells 235 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,689 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after purchasing an additional 439,970 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,323,000 after buying an additional 372,184 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 62.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,475,000 after buying an additional 167,211 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after purchasing an additional 135,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,236,000 after acquiring an additional 83,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $567.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,613. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $467.22 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $601.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $654.67.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $787.29.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,424,416 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

