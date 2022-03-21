Huntington National Bank Sells 3,911 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 90,497 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after buying an additional 993,053 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 454.9% in the third quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 41,703 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

NYSE MO traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $52.19. 407,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,854,105. The company has a market cap of $94.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.21.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

