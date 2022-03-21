Huntington National Bank Sells 409 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,770,000 after buying an additional 580,099 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 185.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 170,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,166,000 after buying an additional 370,592 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 954.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,232,000 after buying an additional 323,623 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,335,000 after buying an additional 226,262 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $272.27. 34,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,483. The stock has a market cap of $97.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.82. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.42 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.05.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

