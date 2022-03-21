Huntington National Bank Sells 8,863 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,863 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.09% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $8,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.77. 12,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,053. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $84.12 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.81.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

