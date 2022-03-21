Huntington National Bank Trims Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,643 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.28% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,034. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.59. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 35,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $4,247,219.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 16,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $2,030,009.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,895 shares of company stock worth $13,392,415.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

