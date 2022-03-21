Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,194,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,268,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.03. 94,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,794,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

